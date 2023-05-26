Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, Jose Siri (.771 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .250 with four doubles, eight home runs and seven walks.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 29.6% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 48.1% of his games this year, Siri has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 15 of 27 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard (1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 5.88 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
