The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .306 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 11 games this year (27.5%), homering in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (20 of 40), with two or more RBI eight times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 20 GP 20 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (45.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (75.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (40.0%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (60.0%)

