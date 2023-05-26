Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .435 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has six doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks while hitting .248.

Raley has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits seven times (17.9%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (20.5%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his plate appearances.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 18 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

