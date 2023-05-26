Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Mitch Keller toeing the rubber for the Pirates, and George Kirby getting the nod for the Mariners.

Read on to find the expected starters for every game on the docket for May 26.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-4) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Justin Steele (6-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

CIN: Greene CHC: Steele 10 (50 IP) Games/IP 10 (61.1 IP) 4.68 ERA 2.20 12.4 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -175

-175 CIN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7 runs

Live Stream Reds at Cubs

White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (3-5) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz (1-4) when the clubs face off on Friday.

CHW: Lynn DET: Wentz 10 (57.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (38.2 IP) 6.28 ERA 7.45 10.5 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Tigers

CHW Odds to Win: -140

-140 DET Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream White Sox at Tigers

Dodgers at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-3) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will give the start to Jalen Beeks (1-2) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

LAD: Syndergaard TB: Beeks 9 (41.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (25 IP) 5.88 ERA 4.68 6.5 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -120

-120 LAD Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Dodgers at Rays

Padres at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-2) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Randy Vasquez (0-0) when the teams meet on Friday.

SD: Musgrove NYY: Vasquez 5 (24 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 6.75 ERA - 9.4 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Padres at Yankees

SD Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYY Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Padres at Yankees

Rangers at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (4-1) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) for the game between the teams Friday.

TEX: Gray BAL: Rodriguez 9 (50.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (42 IP) 3.02 ERA 6.21 6.7 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -140

-140 TEX Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Rangers at Orioles

Cardinals at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-0) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Shane Bieber (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

STL: Liberatore CLE: Bieber 2 (6 IP) Games/IP 10 (64.1 IP) 3.00 ERA 3.08 10.5 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Cardinals at Guardians

Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will look to Jared Shuster (1-2) when the clubs face off on Friday.

PHI: Walker ATL: Shuster 10 (46.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (19.2 IP) 5.79 ERA 5.49 8.1 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -150

-150 PHI Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Phillies at Braves

Giants at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Wood (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-3) when the clubs play on Friday.

SF: Wood MIL: Peralta 6 (20 IP) Games/IP 9 (52 IP) 4.05 ERA 3.81 9.5 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Giants at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -140

-140 SF Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Giants at Brewers

Blue Jays at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (2-3) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will hand the ball to Louie Varland (2-0) when the teams meet on Friday.

TOR: Gausman MIN: Varland 10 (63 IP) Games/IP 5 (28 IP) 3.14 ERA 4.18 11.6 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Twins

TOR Odds to Win: -155

-155 MIN Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Blue Jays at Twins

Nationals at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (3-5) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will look to Jordan Lyles (0-8) for the game between the teams Friday.

WSH: Corbin KC: Lyles 10 (56.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (56.2 IP) 4.47 ERA 6.99 5.4 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -125

-125 WSH Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Nationals at Royals

Mets at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (3-2) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Connor Seabold (1-1) when the clubs meet Friday.

NYM: Scherzer COL: Seabold 7 (33.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (31.2 IP) 4.01 ERA 5.97 8.3 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Mets at Rockies

NYM Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 11 runs

Live Stream Mets at Rockies

Marlins at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (3-3) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Reid Detmers (0-3) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

MIA: Luzardo LAA: Detmers 10 (56.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (40.2 IP) 3.83 ERA 4.87 10.1 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -145

-145 MIA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Marlins at Angels

Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (4-1) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will give the start to James Kaprielian (0-4) when the teams meet on Friday.

HOU: Brown OAK: Kaprielian 9 (50.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (28 IP) 3.37 ERA 8.68 9.9 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Astros at Athletics

HOU Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Astros at Athletics

Red Sox at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale (4-2) to the bump as they face the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the game between the teams Friday.

BOS: Sale ARI: Pfaadt 9 (50.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (20 IP) 5.01 ERA 7.65 11.1 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Diamondbacks

BOS Odds to Win: -150

-150 ARI Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Red Sox at Diamondbacks

Pirates at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (5-1) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Kirby (5-3) for the game between the teams on Friday.

PIT: Keller SEA: Kirby 10 (62.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (58.1 IP) 2.44 ERA 2.62 11.1 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -150

-150 PIT Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7 runs

Live Stream Pirates at Mariners

