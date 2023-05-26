Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on May 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Jalen Beeks (1-2) to the mound, while Noah Syndergaard (1-3) will take the ball for the Dodgers.

Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

BSSUN

Rays vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 33, or 75%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 33-11 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (310) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule