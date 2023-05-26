How to Watch the Rays vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays versus Los Angeles Dodgers game on Friday at 6:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jose Siri and Freddie Freeman.
Rays vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 97 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .497 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .269 batting average leads MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring six runs per game (310 total runs).
- The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .345 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay's 3.69 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.203).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jalen Beeks gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- So far this year, Beeks has not registered a quality start.
- Beeks is yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his five starts (he's averaging 1 2/3 innings per appearance).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Freddy Peralta
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Home
|Trevor Kelley
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|José Berríos
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
|5/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Gavin Stone
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Marcus Stroman
|5/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Kyle Hendricks
|5/31/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Justin Steele
