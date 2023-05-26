On Friday, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) at Tropicana Field. Jalen Beeks will get the nod for the Rays, while Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Dodgers.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Dodgers have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 4.68 ERA) vs Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Rays and Dodgers game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rays (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Randy Arozarena get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 33 (75%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a 33-11 record (winning 75% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Wander Franco 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rays, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -190 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.