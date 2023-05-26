Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .246 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- In 55.6% of his 36 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (16.7%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
