Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Franco has had a hit in 35 of 50 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (32.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (14.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (36.0%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
