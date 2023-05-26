The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI), battle starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 49 hits and an OBP of .425, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

He ranks sixth in batting average, second in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 30 of 42 games this season (71.4%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 26.2% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 16 games this season (38.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 18 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings