Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI), battle starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 49 hits and an OBP of .425, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, second in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 30 of 42 games this season (71.4%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 26.2% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 16 games this season (38.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (77.8%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (1-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.88 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
