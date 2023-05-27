Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2. The matchup has an over/under set at 209.5 points.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-3.5
|209.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 68 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Boston's games this year is 229.4, 19.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 42-17, a 71.2% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
- Miami has a 219.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 9.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|68
|82.9%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
- Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Boston has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Heat have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- Miami has been better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|30-32
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
