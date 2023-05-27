The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has eight doubles, seven home runs and five walks while batting .261.
  • In 21 of 33 games this season (63.6%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.2%).
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (21.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bethancourt has had an RBI in 10 games this season (30.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.1%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
.234 AVG .219
.280 OBP .257
.511 SLG .531
7 XBH 4
3 HR 3
8 RBI 6
15/3 K/BB 8/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 14
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw (6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.98), 21st in WHIP (1.099), and ninth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
