Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has eight doubles, seven home runs and five walks while batting .261.
- In 21 of 33 games this season (63.6%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.2%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (21.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 10 games this season (30.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.98), 21st in WHIP (1.099), and ninth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.