David Lipsky is in 12th place, with a score of -4, after the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

David Lipsky Insights

Lipsky has finished under par six times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Lipsky has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds.

Lipsky has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 35 -5 269 0 15 1 2 $1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Lipsky's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 30th.

Lipsky made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Lipsky finished 12th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,300 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 30 yards shorter than the average course Lipsky has played in the past year (7,239).

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging par to finish in the 45th percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 44th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Lipsky shot better than only 17% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Lipsky carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, better than the field average of 1.7.

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lipsky had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Lipsky carded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that last competition, Lipsky posted a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Lipsky finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lipsky carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.4).

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Lipsky's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

