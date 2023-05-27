Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .288 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Ramirez has had a hit in 25 of 40 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (30.0%).
- In 17.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (37.5%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this season (42.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|15
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 17th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.8 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
