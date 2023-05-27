Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Siri (.771 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .261 with four doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.
- Siri enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .353 with three homers.
- Siri has recorded a hit in 19 of 28 games this year (67.9%), including five multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (32.1%), leaving the park in 8.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (14 of 28), with more than one RBI six times (21.4%).
- He has scored in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 17th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.8 K/9 ranks ninth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.