Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luke Raley (hitting .136 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has six doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .243.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (20 of 40), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 27.5% of his games this season, Raley has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (6-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.98), 21st in WHIP (1.099), and ninth in K/9 (10.8).
