Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .244 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Margot has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), with at least two hits six times (15.8%).
- In 38 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 12 games this year, Margot has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.291
|OBP
|.378
|.354
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|9/6
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.98), 21st in WHIP (1.099), and ninth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
