Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .448 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .306.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 36 of 51 games this year (70.6%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (33.3%).
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.6%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Arozarena has an RBI in 22 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (45.5%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (54.5%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 17th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.8 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
