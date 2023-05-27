Rays vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while Clayton Kershaw (6-4) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.
Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Rays have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 34 (75.6%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has entered 45 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 34-11 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored 319 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.67 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|W 7-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Jalen Beeks vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Gavin Stone
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Marcus Stroman
|May 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Kyle Hendricks
|May 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs Justin Steele
|June 2
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Garrett Whitlock
