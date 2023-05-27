Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while Clayton Kershaw (6-4) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Rays have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 34 (75.6%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has entered 45 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 34-11 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 319 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays' 3.67 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule