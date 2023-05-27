Rays vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field.
The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Dodgers have -105 odds to upset. Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +155 odds). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.
Rays vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Rays
|-115
|-105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|-190
|+155
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Rays covered in its most recent game with a spread. For seven consecutive games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that stretch being 8.4 runs.
Discover More About This Game
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have put together a 34-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75.6% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 34-11 (75.6%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 32 times this season for a 32-18-3 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have put together a 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.
Rays Splits
|25-5
|13-10
|16-6
|22-9
|30-13
|8-2
