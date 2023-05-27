Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman on Saturday.

Rays vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 99 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .500 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .271 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring six runs per game (319 total runs).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .347 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.67 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.212).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.

When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 29-year-old right-hander started the game and went five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Blue Jays W 6-4 Home Trevor Kelley Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays L 20-1 Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Jalen Beeks Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tyler Glasnow Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Taj Bradley Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs - Away Shane McClanahan Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs - Away Zach Eflin Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs - Away - Justin Steele 6/2/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Garrett Whitlock

