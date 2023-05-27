Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) will take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, May 27. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Dodgers (-105). Los Angeles (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The matchup's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Clayton Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 2.98 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Yandy Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 34 (75.6%) of those contests.

The Rays have a 34-11 record (winning 75.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 3-4 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Wander Franco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Luke Raley 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rays, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -225 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.