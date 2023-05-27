Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Dodgers on May 27, 2023
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Wander Franco, Freddie Freeman and others in this matchup.
Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a slash line of .292/.356/.490 so far this season.
- Franco has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with two triples, three walks and three RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 25
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 24
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 52 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 25 walks and 29 RBI.
- He's slashed .333/.435/.635 so far this season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|at Yankees
|May. 14
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 69 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .333/.408/.560 so far this season.
- Freeman will look for his 16th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .425 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|May. 22
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 47 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .251/.365/.513 so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Braves
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
