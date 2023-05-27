Two of MLB's top hitters square off when the Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) and Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21) play at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Tropicana Field. Yandy Diaz has a .333 batting average (second in league) for the Rays, while Freddie Freeman ranks second at .333.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow for the Rays and Clayton Kershaw (6-4) for the Dodgers.

Rays vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 2.98 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will send Glasnow to the mound for his first start this season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Saturday, Oct. 8 last season, when he pitched five scoreless innings in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He finished last season with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (6-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.98, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.

Kershaw has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Kershaw has put up seven starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

The 35-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 17th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.8 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.

