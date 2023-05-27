Two of MLB's top hitters square off when the Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) and Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21) play at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Tropicana Field. Yandy Diaz has a .333 batting average (second in league) for the Rays, while Freddie Freeman ranks second at .333.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow for the Rays and Clayton Kershaw (6-4) for the Dodgers.

Rays vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSSUN
  • Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Venue: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 2.98 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

  • The Rays will send Glasnow to the mound for his first start this season.
  • The last time the righty took the mound was on Saturday, Oct. 8 last season, when he pitched five scoreless innings in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
  • He finished last season with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

  • The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (6-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.98, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
  • Kershaw has six quality starts under his belt this year.
  • Kershaw has put up seven starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 17th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.8 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.

