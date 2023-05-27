Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls has five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .246.
  • Walls has gotten at least one hit in 56.8% of his games this season (21 of 37), with at least two hits four times (10.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walls has driven in a run in 12 games this season (32.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this season (51.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.184 AVG .326
.326 OBP .392
.289 SLG .739
2 XBH 8
1 HR 5
2 RBI 10
9/7 K/BB 12/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
19 GP 18
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 17th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.8 K/9 ranks ninth.
