Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .744 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 52 hits and an OBP of .435, both of which rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in the league in slugging.
- In 72.1% of his 43 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (27.9%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this season (39.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 58.1% of his games this year (25 of 43), he has scored, and in nine of those games (20.9%) he has scored more than once.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (77.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (6-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 17th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.8 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
