Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .744 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 52 hits and an OBP of .435, both of which rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in the league in slugging.

In 72.1% of his 43 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (27.9%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this season (39.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 58.1% of his games this year (25 of 43), he has scored, and in nine of those games (20.9%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 18 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

