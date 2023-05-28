Sunday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (31-21) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (25-27) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on May 28.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (4-2) versus the Phillies and Dylan Covey.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 43 times and won 26, or 60.5%, of those games.

Atlanta is undefeated in seven games this season when favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 71.4% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 264 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Phillies have been favored twice and won each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Phillies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Phillies have won in seven, or 38.9%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Philadelphia has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Philadelphia scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (223 total, 4.3 per game).

The Phillies have pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 23 Dodgers L 8-1 Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller May 24 Dodgers W 4-3 Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin May 25 Phillies W 8-5 Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola May 26 Phillies L 6-4 Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker May 27 Phillies L 2-1 Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler May 28 Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey May 29 @ Athletics - Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn May 30 @ Athletics - TBA vs Ken Waldichuk May 31 @ Athletics - Jared Shuster vs JP Sears June 2 @ Diamondbacks - Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly June 3 @ Diamondbacks - Spencer Strider vs Tommy Henry

Phillies Schedule