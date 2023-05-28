The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and an RBI), take on starter Gavin Stone and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone

Gavin Stone TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .205 with six doubles, a home run and six walks.

Mejia has had a hit in 11 of 23 games this year (47.8%), including multiple hits three times (13.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Mejia has driven in a run in six games this year (26.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), he has scored, and in four of those games (17.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .207 AVG .192 .281 OBP .241 .310 SLG .346 3 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 10/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 10 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings