On Sunday, Harold Ramirez (hitting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Stone. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Dodgers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone

Gavin Stone TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .292 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks.

Ramirez has had a hit in 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (31.7%).

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (19.5%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this season (16 of 41), with more than one RBI six times (14.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 41 games (43.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 15 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

