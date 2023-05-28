Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Stone. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .272 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Paredes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 47 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games this year, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- In 40.4% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (19 of 47), with two or more runs six times (12.8%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (38.1%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Stone (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
