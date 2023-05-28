The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Gavin Stone and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone

Gavin Stone TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .304.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 26.2% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his plate appearances.

In 50.0% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21 of 42 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 22 GP 20 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (45.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (75.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (40.0%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (60.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings