Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Gavin Stone and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .243 with six doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Raley has gotten a hit in 20 of 40 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (17.5%).
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 11 games this year (27.5%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 14 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Stone (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
