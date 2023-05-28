Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (38-16) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21) matching up at Tropicana Field (on May 28) at 11:35 AM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Rays.

The probable pitchers are Josh Fleming (1-0) for the Rays and Gavin Stone for the Dodgers.

Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Rays vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time.

The Rays have won 34, or 73.9%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay is 32-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 324 total runs this season.

The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Rays Schedule