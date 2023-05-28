Rays vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
The Rays are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Dodgers have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.
Rays vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-135
|+110
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time. Tampa Bay and its opponent have finished above the over/under for eight straight games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.4.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 46 total times this season. They've gone 34-12 in those games.
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 32-6 (84.2%).
- The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.
- Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 54 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-18-3).
- The Rays are 6-0-0 against the spread this season.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|25-6
|13-10
|16-7
|22-9
|30-13
|8-3
