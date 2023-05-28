In the series rubber match on Sunday, May 28, Josh Fleming will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (38-16) as they square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21), who will counter with Gavin Stone. The first pitch will be thrown at 11:35 AM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Dodgers are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rays (-135). The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Fleming - TB (1-0, 3.59 ERA) vs Stone - LAD (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Rays and Dodgers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-135), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rays bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Wander Franco hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 34, or 73.9%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 32-6 (winning 84.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Dodgers have won two of three games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -250 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.