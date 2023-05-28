Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Gavin Stone on the mound, May 28 at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .254 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 22 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Walls has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (12 of 38), with more than one RBI three times (7.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 38 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Stone (0-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
