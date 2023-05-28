After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Gavin Stone) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone

Gavin Stone TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)



Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Franco is batting .444 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 71.2% of his 52 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Franco has had an RBI in 20 games this year (38.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season (25 of 52), with two or more runs seven times (13.5%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 31 GP 21 23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 13 (41.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings