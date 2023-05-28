Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Gavin Stone on the mound, on May 28 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone

Gavin Stone TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 52 hits and an OBP of .429, both of which lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 70.5% of his games this season (31 of 44), with multiple hits 15 times (34.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (27.3%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven home a run in 17 games this season (38.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 18 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings