Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Christian Bethancourt (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Cubs Player Props
|Rays vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Cubs Odds
|Rays vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Cubs
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .263.
- Bethancourt will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 during his last games.
- In 64.7% of his 34 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (20.6%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (29.4%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (11.8%).
- He has scored in 47.1% of his games this season (16 of 34), with two or more runs four times (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.