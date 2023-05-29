The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .295 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks.
  • Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (27 of 42), with more than one hit 14 times (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 42), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has driven in a run in 16 games this year (38.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 19 games this season (45.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.351 AVG .268
.422 OBP .302
.737 SLG .341
11 XBH 1
5 HR 1
14 RBI 1
17/6 K/BB 5/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 15
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Stroman (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went eight innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.