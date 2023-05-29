Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .295 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks.
- Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (27 of 42), with more than one hit 14 times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 42), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has driven in a run in 16 games this year (38.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 games this season (45.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|15
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Stroman (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went eight innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6).
