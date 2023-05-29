On Monday, Isaac Paredes (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .282 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Paredes is batting .350 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Paredes has had a hit in 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (27.1%).

He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (41.7%), with more than one RBI in six of them (12.5%).

He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 21 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

