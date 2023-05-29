Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Isaac Paredes (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .282 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Paredes is batting .350 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Paredes has had a hit in 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (27.1%).
- He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (41.7%), with more than one RBI in six of them (12.5%).
- He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (38.1%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw eight innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 14th, 1.094 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 51st.
