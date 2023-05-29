On Monday, Jose Siri (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Dodgers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .250.
  • Siri has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has homered in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Siri has driven home a run in 14 games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.
  • In 17 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
.219 AVG .190
.297 OBP .217
.438 SLG .429
3 XBH 3
2 HR 1
7 RBI 4
11/4 K/BB 9/1
3 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 11
13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Stroman (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
