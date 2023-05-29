Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jose Siri (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Dodgers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while hitting .250.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has homered in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has driven home a run in 14 games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.
- In 17 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|11
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Stroman (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
