After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Monday.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .307.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 69.8% of his 43 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.9% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (25.6%), homering in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 51.2% of his games this season, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this season (51.2%), including six games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
.255 AVG .370
.309 OBP .431
.490 SLG .717
8 XBH 6
2 HR 5
9 RBI 11
15/4 K/BB 9/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
23 GP 20
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (45.0%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (75.0%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (40.0%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (60.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Stroman (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6).
