After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Monday.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .307.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 69.8% of his 43 games this year, with at least two hits in 34.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (25.6%), homering in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

In 51.2% of his games this season, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (51.2%), including six games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 23 GP 20 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (45.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (75.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (40.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (60.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings