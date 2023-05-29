Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .254 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 51.2% of his 41 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 41), and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.3% of his games this year, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (36.6%), including seven multi-run games (17.1%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Stroman (4-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 14th, 1.094 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
