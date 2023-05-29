The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .254 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

In 51.2% of his 41 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 41), and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.3% of his games this year, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (36.6%), including seven multi-run games (17.1%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 18 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings