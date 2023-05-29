The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is hitting .254 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 51.2% of his 41 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 41), and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.3% of his games this year, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (36.6%), including seven multi-run games (17.1%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.175 AVG .341
.250 OBP .388
.350 SLG .841
5 XBH 8
1 HR 7
4 RBI 13
17/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 18
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Stroman (4-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 14th, 1.094 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
