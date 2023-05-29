Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena is hitting .301 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
  • In 36 of 52 games this year (69.2%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (32.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (19.2%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • In 53.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.316 AVG .322
.407 OBP .375
.618 SLG .508
10 XBH 5
6 HR 3
21 RBI 9
18/8 K/BB 19/5
2 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 22
21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (45.5%)
16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6).
