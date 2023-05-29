Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Cubs Player Props
|Rays vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Cubs Odds
|Rays vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Cubs
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .301 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- In 36 of 52 games this year (69.2%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (32.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (19.2%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 53.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (45.5%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (54.5%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.