Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .301 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

In 36 of 52 games this year (69.2%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (32.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (19.2%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 53.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 22 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (45.5%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

