Marcus Stroman will be on the mound for the Chicago Cubs when they take on Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 101 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .500 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .274 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay has the top offense in baseball, scoring 6.1 runs per game (335 total runs).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .348 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.225).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Taj Bradley (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

So far this year, Bradley does not have a quality start.

Bradley has put up four starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Blue Jays W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Jalen Beeks Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers L 6-5 Home Tyler Glasnow Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers W 11-10 Home Josh Fleming Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs - Away Taj Bradley Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs - Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs - Away Zach Eflin Justin Steele 6/2/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Josh Fleming Tanner Houck 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.