How to Watch the Rays vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Marcus Stroman will be on the mound for the Chicago Cubs when they take on Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
Rays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 101 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .500 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .274 batting average leads MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the top offense in baseball, scoring 6.1 runs per game (335 total runs).
- The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .348 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.225).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Taj Bradley (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- So far this year, Bradley does not have a quality start.
- Bradley has put up four starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
|5/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-10
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Gavin Stone
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Marcus Stroman
|5/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Hendricks
|5/31/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Justin Steele
|6/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Tanner Houck
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|-
