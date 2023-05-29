Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (39-16) and Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (22-30) will match up in the series opener on Monday, May 29 at Wrigley Field. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rays (-135). Tampa Bay (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rays vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (3-1, 4.44 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (4-4, 2.95 ERA)

Rays vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 35 (74.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have a 33-6 record (winning 84.6% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rays have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times.

The Cubs have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have a mark of 8-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -250 - 1st

