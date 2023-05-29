Patrick Wisdom leads the Chicago Cubs (22-30) into a contest against the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16), following his two-homer showing in an 8-5 defeat to the Reds, beginning at 2:20 PM ET on Monday.

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (3-1, 4.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.95 ERA).

Rays vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-1, 4.44 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (4-4, 2.95 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays' Bradley (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 22-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 4.44 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .253.

None of Bradley's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts, Bradley has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (4-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the righty threw eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.

Stroman is looking to notch his third straight quality start in this game.

Stroman is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

The 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

