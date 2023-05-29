Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .488, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Franco enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .526.

Franco has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 53 games this year, with multiple hits in 35.8% of those games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (13.2%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 21 games this season (39.6%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.1%.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 32 GP 21 24 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 12 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings