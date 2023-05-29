Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cubs - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Yandy Diaz (.718 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 54 hits and an OBP of .429, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 32 of 45 games this season (71.1%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (35.6%).
- In 12 games this year, he has homered (26.7%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has an RBI in 18 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 45 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|18
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (77.8%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Stroman (4-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.95), 18th in WHIP (1.094), and 51st in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
